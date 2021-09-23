 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Dakota - $49,900

3 Bedroom Home in Dakota - $49,900

3 bedroom home in Dakota, MN. This is an opportunity for investors and property rehabilitation professionals. This property needs extensive interior and exterior work. This property is owned by the lender and is being sold as is buyer to verify all dimensions for lot and buildings as well as condition of all mechanical systems supporting the property.

