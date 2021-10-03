Count your lucky stars! ... from this 3 bed 2 bath one level home on just under 4 acres of flat land. Get away from the stress of every day life and soak in your master suite tub. Walk in closet, double sinks and new flooring too! Carpet, trim and flooring are all warm tones and new or like new. No home improvement projects to do! Main level laundry room. If it's more space you need, you are in luck! The basement is ready for finishing and would result in an additional bedroom, family room, and bedroom with just a little left to do. Walk out the basement level to your huge back yard. Yard space is wide open for your gardening, playing or building creations. It's not every day this kind of home is available, and just in time for your fall move!
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston on Tuesday, authorities reported.
A 24-year-old La Crosse man was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after an alleged sexual assault in La Crosse. Brent M. Funm…
A 59-year-old La Crosse man was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly seeking sex from a police officer posing as…
In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 in Wyoming.
The reigning NFL MVP couldn't hide his excitement after a roller-coaster final minute ended with Mason Crosby nailing the game-winning field goal as time expired.
U.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have identified numerous incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the “wives” of much older men.
Four people are being held in the La Crosse County Jail after a drug bust that reportedly recovered fentanyl with a street value of $41,000.
On the same day as the Great Chicago Fire in 1871, a wildfire in Wisconsin killed 1,500 people or more — yet it remains much less widely known.
A 40-year-old Mindoro man faces multiple charges stemming from three reported domestic violence incidents and an alleged assault against a La …
A 34-year-old La Crosse man is in custody after being arrested in a Sept. 23 drug bust.