Count your lucky stars! ... from this 3 bed 2 bath one level home on just under 4 acres of flat land. Get away from the stress of every day life and soak in your master suite tub. Walk in closet, double sinks and new flooring too! Carpet, trim and flooring are all warm tones and new or like new. No home improvement projects to do! Main level laundry room. If it's more space you need, you are in luck! The basement is ready for finishing and would result in an additional bedroom, family room, and bedroom with just a little left to do. Walk out the basement level to your huge back yard. Yard space is wide open for your gardening, playing or building creations. It's not every day this kind of home is available, and just in time for your fall move!
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $309,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 21-year-old Maplewood, Minnesota, man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
- Updated
Axel L. Sayre faces three felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and three felony counts of causing a child under 13 years old to…
U.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have identified numerous incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the “wives” of much older men.
A La Crosse High School student is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the town of Shelby.
A 29-year-old La Crosse man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with downloading sexually explicit photos of young girls. Joe…
Schools are ranked based on a variety of factors including academics, admissions, cost and student life.
Jordenne Butler, winner of 2019 Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest competition, will pass on her crown to one of seven young women at the annual schol…
A La Farge man was killed Friday in a single-vehicle crash.
A 37-year-old Rockland woman faces multiple drug charges after police searched her residence Sept. 3.
The La Crosse Common Council has unanimously approved spending nearly $60 million in projects and equipment next year, one of the biggest piec…