3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $309,900

Count your lucky stars! ... from this 3 bed 2 bath one level home on just under 4 acres of flat land. Get away from the stress of every day life and soak in your master suite tub. Walk in closet, double sinks and new flooring too! Carpet, trim and flooring are all warm tones and new or like new. No home improvement projects to do! Main level laundry room. If it's more space you need, you are in luck! The basement is ready for finishing and would result in an additional bedroom, family room, and bedroom with just a little left to do. Walk out the basement level to your huge back yard. Yard space is wide open for your gardening, playing or building creations. It's not every day this kind of home is available, and just in time for your fall move!