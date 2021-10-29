Breathtaking modern farmhouse design located on 40 acres in prime hunting country. This private setting property is surrounded by hundreds of acres of rolling hills and woods to offer the perfect mixture of seclusion and serenity. An abundance of natural light enters the home through the numerous windows located in the high ceilinged great room. The main floor master bedroom offers a large walk-in bathroom with a triple-headed tiled shower and separate soaking tub. Quartz countertops and open shelving with Amish made cabinetry make this kitchen one of the best you'll come across. Enjoy your nights on the large wrap around deck and a yard that offers numerous apple trees on both sides of the house. Two food plots and a trail system on the property for easier hunting access.
3 Bedroom Home in Farmington - $699,900
