Summertime fun ahead! You'll fall in love with this 3 bd, 1.5 bath ranch on just over 1 acre with a swimming pool! Great location and great home with the upgrades everyone desires! Immaculate 3 car insulated and heated garage with water, three seasons sunroom overlooking your backyard and a semi-in ground swimming pool, deck and spacious backyard, large master with a grand walk-in closet, master bath with walk-in tiled shower, barn style doors, wide 6ft hallway, vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen with center island and so much more! Steel roof, upgraded siding and a large concrete driveway and approach. This one is one you won't want to miss!
3 Bedroom Home in Gale - $299,900
