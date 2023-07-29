New construction 3 bedroom 2 bath bi-level home on 1.72 acres. Beautiful country setting only 10 minutes from Holmen w/great views from every room. This fantastic home features spacious open floor plan with beautiful custom kitchen with a large island, quartz counters, custom cabinets, gas stove and top of the line appliances. Master suite features unique shiplap wall, custom built-in reading lamps, mater bath with dual sinks, walk-in shower and spacious master closet. Large unfinished basement ready for your ideas, with full size windows you could easily add another one or two bedrooms, family room and it's already stubbed for third bath. This property has an automatic transfer switch for a future generator. Large 24 X 30 garage and covenants allow for a future up to 3 car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Gale - $399,900
