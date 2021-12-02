 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Gale - $85,900

3 Bedroom Home in Gale - $85,900

WANTED: Handyman, creative buyer or someone looking to flip it! Being Sold ''AS-IS''! Seller was fixing the interior up, but then had health issues and had to stop. This would make a great rental property. Large garage (32x24) Take a look at this today and make an offer!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News