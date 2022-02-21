 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $127,900

30 x 34 newly built pole shed, and this 1.5 story home that has handicap ramp + steps to the front porch entry, sitting all on a 0.32 corner double lot. Main level has living rm, office, laundry rm/mechanical rm, full bath, & kitchen. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms. Rear back deck and large lot. Close to Ball Park and downtown.

