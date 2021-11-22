 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $130,900

Large 0.33 city lot with this Ranch that is just the right size. Detached 2 car garage & garden shed. Main level has kitchen with corner sink, dinette area, living rm, 3 bdrms, & 1 full bath. Lower level has semi finished family rm, 1/2 bath, laundry & storage. Property needs a little TLC. Property being sold ''AS-IS'' by power of attorney. See private remarks for offers. Property was re-assessed in 2021 and it's new assessed value is; $144,700.

