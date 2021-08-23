 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $195,900

3 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $195,900

3 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $195,900

This is a wonderful Galesville home with refinished hardwood floors and a lot of natural trim. Oak Cabinets in a comfortable kitchen. Huge Family room with gas franklin stove. Large living room with plenty of window space. Three bedrooms up hardwood floors and full bath, walk-in-closets, brick exterior, new cement drive and garage floor. This is a neat home close to downtown Galesville.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News