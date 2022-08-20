Better than new! The lawn is done for you! 2018 built twin home. Main level consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room, kitchen with island, dining room with deck off it, and living room! Master bedroom adjoins the 2nd bath and has a walk-in closet! Lower level is unfinished and could have a family room and 3rd bath and storage room. Lower level also has rough-in 3rd bath. Garage is insulated & sheetrocked. INCLUDED: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.
3 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Sportsmen division season at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway filled with controversy and bad blood reached its crescendo Saturday night.
Mitchel Weber and Katie Eisler opened SAGRA Food and Wine, a new pop-up restaurant in early July on the second floor of the Pioneer Foundry bu…
A 49-year-old La Crosse man is in custody after a four-hour standoff Saturday with police.
An investigation has been launched into a suicide attempt in the La Crosse County Jail.
One of two suspects in a fatal Jan. 8 shooting in La Crosse has been released on bail that had been reduced to $10,000 from $500,000 at the ti…
An incarcerated man who attempted suicide last week has succumbed to his injuries.
A historic ship used during World War II could make a stop in La Crosse next summer, with hopes to boost tourism.
An arrest was made Wednesday and a La Crosse man charged Thursday after the discovery of a harmful image created with human fecal matter.
Three men buried the children, ages 5 to 14, along with their bus driver in an old moving van. The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.
Marcos Fredrick, Holmen, from Emily Fredrick, La Crosse