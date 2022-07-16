 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $243,900

Better than new! The lawn is done for you! 2018 built twin home. Main level consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room, kitchen with island, dining room with deck off it, and living room! Master bedroom adjoins the 2nd bath and has a walk-in closet! Lower level is unfinished and could have a family room and 3rd bath and storage room. Lower level also has rough-in 3rd bath. Garage is insulated & sheetrocked. INCLUDED: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.

