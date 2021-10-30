3 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $309,900

Affordable new construction with finished lower level. Almost 2100 sq. ft. finished. Main floor with open concept, vaulted ceiling. All three bedrooms on the same level. Master suite with bath and walk in closest. Separate master bath tub as well as shower and double vanity. Walk in closets for both additional bedrooms. Lower level could accommodate a fourth bedroom. Possibility for a detached garage, secondary road access off Lisa Lane. Time left to make choices on some finishes.