 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $309,900

3 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $309,900

Affordable new construction with finished lower level. Almost 2100 sq. ft. finished. Main floor with open concept, vaulted ceiling. All three bedrooms on the same level. Master suite with bath and walk in closest. Separate master bath tub as well as shower and double vanity. Walk in closets for both additional bedrooms. Lower level could accommodate a fourth bedroom. Possibility for a detached garage, secondary road access off Lisa Lane. Time left to make choices on some finishes.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News