 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $95,000

3 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $95,000

3 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $95,000

Updated windows, roof, and low maintenance siding give you a great start. Just bring your ideas to make the inside cute again! Fresh paint and some new flooring would bring this home back to life! Choose to refinish the wood floors and cabinets or replace them. Mud room with laundry on the main floor is handy. 3 bedrooms all on the main floor! The fenced yard with a firepit give you a great place to relax after a long day. Beautiful views of the hillsides and corn fields help you escape the everyday busy life! Adjacent to the elementary school playground and baseball fields.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'We’re going to miss it'
Business

'We’re going to miss it'

SPARTA, Wis. — Forty-seven years after he started the business in his father’s hardware store, Mike Haas and his wife, Julie, have started a g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News