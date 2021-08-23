CHARMING/UPDATED 2 STORY HOME PLUS NEWER COMMERCIAL SHOP/STUDIO NEXT TO PARK W/RIVER VIEW! ESCAPE THE CITY W/LIVE & WORK FROM HOME OPPORTUNITY (OR RENT THE SHOP)! HOME FEATURES: REMODELED KITCHEN (GRANITE, CUSTOM CRAFTSMAN STYLE CABINETS, INFORMAL DINING @ BREAKFAST BAR W/NICE PARK VIEW, OAK HARDWDS, SLATE/CERAMIC BACKSPLASH, SKYLT), VAULTED LR/FAMILY RM COMBO (WOOD STOVE, STAMPED METAL CEILING, SKYLTS), FORMAL DR (PERIOD FIXTURES), SUNNY 3-SEASON RM/FOYER, 2-3 BRS UP (VAULTED MASTER, METAL CEILING), IMPRESSIVE STAINED GLASS, HARDWOODS, SKYLTS, WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL (REC RM/BR, SHOP, WINE CELLAR), GEOTHERMAL HEAT, NEWER CEDAR SIDING, 2 TIER DECK W/HOT TUB. NEWER 1100 SF SHOP (VAULTED W/LOFT, BATH, SKYLT) PLUS 2.5 CAR GARAGE. SUPER STUDIO/SHOP SPACE!
3 Bedroom Home in Genoa - $269,900
