3 Bedroom Home in Greenfield - $215,000

Charming Ranch home that has been well maintained through the years. Newer windows, updated electrical, radon mitigation system, much more. Walk into a flowing floor plan with spacious rooms. Main floor has unique details; curved arches, light tray ceiling in the living room. Eat-in Kitchen has plenty of storage. Master bedroom with direct access to a shared bath. Additional recreation area in the basement for entertaining, additional family space or office. Backyard is spacious for your pets, gardening, or entertaining. This is the perfect home to walk into and make your own.