Welcome to your quiet country home on 5.11 acres. Watch the wildlife and sunrise/sunsets from your panoramic view windows and wrap around deck. Extra large kitchen with ample storage and island. Main floor laundry/mudroom combination off the garage has extra storage space. Master suite with walk-in closet and oversized bathroom with double vanity. Basement is mostly unfinished and ready for your ideas with gas fireplace and walk out. Home warranty included
3 Bedroom Home in Greenfield - $479,900
