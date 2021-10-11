3 Bedroom Home in Greenfield - $599,900

Beautiful Secluded setting for this unique 3 bedroom, 3 bath home nestled on 10 +/- acres.In floor heat through out. Radiant heat and cooling. Built in 2002 this property has its own personality surrounded by wildlife, woods, and nature. Black top drive into the beautiful circular driveway. Nice fenced area off lower deck and a 10X66 covered deck facing west. Laundry room on main. Also bonus Detached 3 car garage which is 882 square feet.