MOTIVATED SELLER FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL LOG CABIN NESTLED IN SERENE VALLEY SETTING. SO MANY POSSIBILITIES WITH SPACIOUS NEWER BARN. A HEATED 4 CAR GARAGE. BUBBLING SPRING WITH SMALL POND. FRUIT TREES AND FANTASTIC GARDENING SPOTS. HAS GUEST HOUSE AND EVEN A CHICKEN COOP. ALSO A POLE SHED FOR ADDITIONAL STORAGE. YOU'LL EXPERIENCE WILDLIFE ABOUNDING AROUND WITH DEER, TURKEYS, BIRDS AND MORE. LOG HOME HAS WRAP AROUND DECK. YOU COULD WARM YOURSELF BY THE COZY FIREPLACE OR HOP IN THE HOT TUB. OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN, DINING AND LIVING ROOM AREAS. UPSTAIRS OPEN LOFT THAT LEADS TO MASTER BEDROOM SUITE. LAUNDRY ON MAIN FLOOR AND 3RD BEDROOM AND FULL BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS. FEELS LIKE A VACATION DESTINATION BUT CAN BE YOUR HOME. PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE ONTO PROPERTY WITHOUT AUTHORIZED SHOWING.
3 Bedroom Home in Hamburg - $599,900
