Nestled between Viroqua & Genoa, this expansive estate offers 40 +/- acres of certified organic cropland, 68 +/- acres of wooded MFL land w/ approx. 3 miles of groomed trails for hiking, ATVing, or horseback riding. Home features ash hardwood floors, quartersawn oak doors & trim, granite countertops, beautiful bluff top views. Extremely energy efficient with thick insulation and triple-pane windows. Large and private master bedroom suite w/ walk-in shower, marble vanity top, walk-in closet with built-in storage, private balcony. 12.5kW Solar offsetting electrical costs. 96'x40' finished workshop/garage w/ in-floor heat, split units A/C & 12'10'' ceilings, rainwater collection system. Another 60'x40' outbuilding. Blend of land and living, meticulous craftsmanship, eco-friendly design.
3 Bedroom Home in Harmony - $1,375,000
