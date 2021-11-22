 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Hokah - $139,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hokah - $139,900

Charming cape cod has been updated with love, one bedroom on main level and 2 up ( walk through bedroom) lots of closets and the best kept pink bathroom I have ever seen. new carpet, new kitchen flooring, countertops and back splash. Beautiful maple cabinets made with real wood back in the day. 2 car attached garage AND a large lot across the alley with a 1 car garage with shed. Park right across the street, This house is so cute you just have to see it!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News