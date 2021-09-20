Peaceful Country setting in quaint neighborhood. Well cared for home has eat in kitchen with french doors to deck facing well landscaped back yard leading into the woods where wildlife abounds. Centerpiece of main level is the towering stone fireplace with a hearth big enough to seat 6. Guest bedroom/den with built ins ( 4th bdrm) and half bath complete main level. Upstairs Master Suite ,2nd bedroom & 2nd full bath+ favorite space upstairs, a cozy loft for those days you just want to curl up with a good book, full of natural light. Lower level mud room with stairs to garage, is plumbed for 3rd bathroom (under rugs in mud room),+ rec rm/workout rm/game rm area. Additional small garage for mowers & toys. just 5 minutes to LaCrescent & 8 minutes to La Crosse. $399,900 for house + Lot
3 Bedroom Home in Hokah - $340,000
