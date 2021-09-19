3 Bedroom Home in Holland - $229,900

Move right in to this conveniently located 3 bedroom (+office), bi-level home w/newer roof, mechanicals & sitting on approx. 1/2 acre lot in the Town of Holland! You'll love the contemporary paint colors, newer flooring & open concept of the great rm.. Features inc.: vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, skylight, Slate appliances (inc), center island & timeless white cabinets, trim & doors. There are 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the main. The lower level offers a family room w/dry bar & beverage cooler, full size windows, additional 4th non-conforming bedroom/office, & convenient laundry/mechanical room (new tankless water heater, washer/dryer inc). Additional features: spacious, partially wooded lot w/garden shed, mature landscaping, 2 car att garage (plumbed for 2nd bath) & flat driveway!