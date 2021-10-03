A super find on the outskirts of Holmen! This 1.5 acre private setting is filled with perennial gardens and mature trees. A little piece of paradise! Walk-out One owner ranch with formal dining area, large living room, 1.5 baths on main floor and a full bath in the lower level. Third bedroom is located in the lower level and is non conforming - but wouldn't take much to put in an egress! Lower level has fun little bar area, family room and a gas stove for supplemental heat. Walk out to your gorgeous backyard and meander through the walking trails and arbor to find a cute little shed - just perfect for storage or maybe your own little chicken house! Just around the corner, you'll find a separate detached 1.5 car garage in addition to your 2 car attached garage!
3 Bedroom Home in Holland - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston on Tuesday, authorities reported.
A 24-year-old La Crosse man was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after an alleged sexual assault in La Crosse. Brent M. Funm…
A 59-year-old La Crosse man was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly seeking sex from a police officer posing as…
In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 in Wyoming.
The reigning NFL MVP couldn't hide his excitement after a roller-coaster final minute ended with Mason Crosby nailing the game-winning field goal as time expired.
U.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have identified numerous incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the “wives” of much older men.
Four people are being held in the La Crosse County Jail after a drug bust that reportedly recovered fentanyl with a street value of $41,000.
On the same day as the Great Chicago Fire in 1871, a wildfire in Wisconsin killed 1,500 people or more — yet it remains much less widely known.
A 40-year-old Mindoro man faces multiple charges stemming from three reported domestic violence incidents and an alleged assault against a La …
A 34-year-old La Crosse man is in custody after being arrested in a Sept. 23 drug bust.