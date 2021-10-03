3 Bedroom Home in Holland - $279,900

A super find on the outskirts of Holmen! This 1.5 acre private setting is filled with perennial gardens and mature trees. A little piece of paradise! Walk-out One owner ranch with formal dining area, large living room, 1.5 baths on main floor and a full bath in the lower level. Third bedroom is located in the lower level and is non conforming - but wouldn't take much to put in an egress! Lower level has fun little bar area, family room and a gas stove for supplemental heat. Walk out to your gorgeous backyard and meander through the walking trails and arbor to find a cute little shed - just perfect for storage or maybe your own little chicken house! Just around the corner, you'll find a separate detached 1.5 car garage in addition to your 2 car attached garage!