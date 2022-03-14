Embrace the beauty of the black river backwaters with this wonderful three-bedroom ranch located in the town of Holland. Step out your back door and enjoy the wildlife and peaceful sounds of the black river backwaters. This remote spot just minutes from everything. Three bedroom main level ranch with a spacious four season room. Beautiful brick fireplace in your large living room and a large partially finished basement and a fourth nonconforming bedroom in the basement. Nearly 3/4 of an acre and a wildlife backdrop where no one will ever build. Peaceful private happiness. Plenty of room for a garden or even chickens. Grab your fishing pole walk out your back door and go for a hike and maybe bring back lunch.
3 Bedroom Home in Holland - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a quick and quiet auction Tuesday, the lone bid of $13.2 million was accepted to purchase the Valley View Mall, which is about half of i…
Aquinas High School teachers and staff were scheduled to receive what was cited as “Anti-LGBTQ+” education on Friday, with attendance of the p…
La Crosse police are asking for the public’s help to apprehend two suspects in the Jan. 8 homicide of Ernest Knox.
A 51-year-old Onalaska man faces drug and theft charges after a March 9 traffic stop in Onalaska.
The owners of the Latino Bar in Arcadia, Wis., have opened the Latino Bar and Grill in La Crosse.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team need many things to go the right away on Wednesday to assure itself of…
La Crosse County prosecutors have identified two people as suspects in the fatal Jan. 8 shooting of 36-year-old Ernest Knox.
Wardens used undercover work, surveillance and GPS trackers to crack the case, which they say stemmed from the sale of thousands of pounds of fish that can survive for days out of water.
“The abuse escalated until, one day, Peggy was gone,” the lead prosecutor said during opening statements, setting the table for the family of the accused killer, Linda LaRoche, to testify about her abusive behavior.
A 21-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $10,000 cash bond after being charged with domestic abuse and a weap…