3 Bedroom Home in Holland - $325,000

Embrace the beauty of the black river backwaters with this wonderful three-bedroom ranch located in the town of Holland. Step out your back door and enjoy the wildlife and peaceful sounds of the black river backwaters. This remote spot just minutes from everything. Three bedroom main level ranch with a spacious four season room. Beautiful brick fireplace in your large living room and a large partially finished basement and a fourth nonconforming bedroom in the basement. Nearly 3/4 of an acre and a wildlife backdrop where no one will ever build. Peaceful private happiness. Plenty of room for a garden or even chickens. Grab your fishing pole walk out your back door and go for a hike and maybe bring back lunch.