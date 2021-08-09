3 Bedroom Home in Holland - $429,999

Very welcoming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with bonus room located in the Prairie Meadows Subdivision. The main floor has an open concept that leads to a large fenced in back yard with play set. Main floor hosts a master bedroom as his/her closets and 2 bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen lead to a laundry room and large walk in pantry. Finished lower level is perfect for entertaining and features a bar, entertainment area, bathroom and bonus room with large closet. Fully heated and insulated garage has a floor drain and hot/cold water hookups. In ground sprinkler system will keep your grass looking nice and provide hours of entertainment. Park located at the front of the subdivision. New well pump 8/20 and new roof summer 2021.