QUALITY BUILT HOME BY JON OLSON CONSTRUCTION. VERY COMFORTABLE OPEN CONCEPT WITH 14' ISLAND WITH RECYCLED GLASS COUNTER TOPS. KITCHEN OVERLOOKING LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. PORCELAIN FLOORS, ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, 3 PANAL WOOD DOORS. HUGE MASTER WITH CERAMIC WALK-IN SHOWER, PLUS 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS AND FULL BASEMENT. DON'T MISS THE 19X14 OFFICE/DEN OFF GARAGE AND THE 18X13 FINISHED ROOM IN LOWER LEVEL. STUDDED DOWNSTAIRS FOR FUTURE BEDROOMS AND FAMILY ROOM. 3+ CAR HEATED GARAGE PLUS 26X15 DETATCHED AND HEATED GARAGE FOR TOY STORAGE. RATED 40% MORE ENERGY EFFICIENT THAT REQQUIRED BY CODE. WONDERFULLY LANDSCAPED FEATURING STAMP CONCRETE PATIOS AND CIRCLE DRIVE.
3 Bedroom Home in Holland - $499,000
