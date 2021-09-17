 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Holland - $524,000

Rare find! You will be enticed right away as you enter this fairy tail driveway that will open up to a beautiful country home tucked in the pines. You will have the best of both worlds from the country living to the Black River waterfront property. The home features a 2 story great room with a wood fireplace, and a a bank of windows to enjoy the view, Galley kitchen with solid surface counters, sunroom, main level master bedroom, 2 bedrooms up with an office. The garage is a 2 car attached and a 2.5 detached, all nestled on a 6 plus acre lot!

