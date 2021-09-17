Rare find! You will be enticed right away as you enter this fairy tail driveway that will open up to a beautiful country home tucked in the pines. You will have the best of both worlds from the country living to the Black River waterfront property. The home features a 2 story great room with a wood fireplace, and a a bank of windows to enjoy the view, Galley kitchen with solid surface counters, sunroom, main level master bedroom, 2 bedrooms up with an office. The garage is a 2 car attached and a 2.5 detached, all nestled on a 6 plus acre lot!
3 Bedroom Home in Holland - $524,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SPARTA, Wis. — Forty-seven years after he started the business in his father’s hardware store, Mike Haas and his wife, Julie, have started a g…
U.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have identified numerous incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the “wives” of much older men.
A woman who allegedly filmed herself abusing a person in her care pleaded not guilty to 16 felony counts Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court.
- Updated
Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.
A La Farge man was killed Friday in a single-vehicle crash.
Wisconsin restaurant closes after getting $464,040 in COVID funds; owner blames government then recants
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
Across the border: Aaron Rodgers jeopardizing secret plan to ruin Packers and escape to Minnesota! (Maybe!)
- Updated
We have discovered a secret dark-web memo sent from the Minnesota Vikings to Aaron Rodgers. It is shocking. Shocking, I say.
A La Crosse man with felony warrants was arrested Sept. 6, discovered wearing a lanyard pouch filled with drugs and carrying a homemade sword.
The "Hatched Baby" has been snatched and now returned.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County: