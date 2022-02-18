Home is owned & built by a highly reputable, Contractor. This was to be their ''forever'' home. 2016 Parade Home. Everything about this home is custom and unique. Circle driveway w/ oversized 3 car heated, attach. garage w/ hot&cold water. Beautiful porcelain floors throughout the spacious main level. Eye catching Cupola w/power windows. Galley kitchen w/13 ft cultured granite island w/double refrigerator/wine space. Every room has vaulted ceiling. Beautiful natural Popular doors & trim. 5 zoned Sonos sound system. Sunroom w/ grill'n kitchen, Cedar vaulted ceiling. LL has new full bathroom, studded 2 bdrms, rec. rm, drywalled, stubbed for wet bar. root cellar. 630 sq. ft. detached heated garage/garden shed w/ 2nd floor, water. Flower garden, fruit trees. Certified Energy Efficient Home.
3 Bedroom Home in Holland - $558,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A local store for horses and their riders will close soon, an Onalaska bakery will be replaced by a La Crosse bakery business, and Spring Grov…
A birth is always a landmark occasion, but at Mayo Clinic Health System the arrival of two babies last Friday proved especially exciting.
When Blair-Taylor senior Hannah Eveland becomes an auto body technician some day, she wants to use her design skills, do paint jobs and fix de…
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Police said they detained a person of interest in the death of a 10-year-old Milwaukee girl that is being investigated as a homicide.
Twenty-six years after he bought the business, Jeff Woodruff opened his Mirage Bar & Grill Your Sports Oasis on Friday in its brand new bu…
A 25-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Marchun B. Holeyfi…
As supply chain issues affect businesses across the nation, Kwik Trip says it's out of coffee cups.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
Six candidates are moving forward in the race for three seats on the La Crosse Board of Education after Tuesday’s primary.