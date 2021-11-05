Home is owned & built by a highly reputable, successful Contractor. This was to be their ''forever'' home. 2016 Parade Home. Everything about this home is custom and unique. Circle driveway w/ 3 car heated, attach. garage w/ hot&cold water. As soon as entering you will see porcelain floors throughout the spacious main level. Eye catching Cupola w/power windows. Galley kitchen w/13 ft cultured granite island w/double refrigerator/wine space. Every room has vaulted ceiling. Beautiful natural Popular doors & trim. 5 zoned Sonos sound system. Sunroom w/ grill'n kitchen, Cedar vaulted ceiling. LL is studded for 2 bdrms, rec. rm, stubbed for full bath & wet bar. root cellar. Outside has a 630 sq. ft. detached heated garage/garden shed w/ 2nd floor, water. Flower garden, fruit trees. Much More!
3 Bedroom Home in Holland - $569,900
