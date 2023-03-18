2022 COMPLETION-CHARMING OPEN CONCEPT RANCH IN WILDFLOWER TERRACE W/PLENTY OF CURB APPEAL ON 3/4 ACRE ADJOINING NATURE PRESERVE. YOU'LL APPRECIATE THE: DESIRABLE SPLIT MASTER/OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN, SUPER SIZED 4 CAR GARAGE & 4-SEASON/FLORIDA RM OVERLOOKING- PATIO, YARD & NATURE PRESERVE! FEATURES: SPACIOUS/BRIGHT GREAT RM, MODERN KITCHEN (MISSION STYLE CABINETS, ISLAND, IMPRESSIVE GRANITE, AMPLE DINING), MASTER SUITE (TRANSOM WINDOW, LG. WALK-IN CLOSET, DUAL VANITY W/GRANITE, CUSTOM WALK-IN SHOWER), MN FLR LAUNDRY, EXTERIOR STONE ACCENT, CRAFTSMAN STYLE DOORS/TRIM, 10' CEILINGS. HUGE (1035 SF) 4 CAR GARAGE/SHOP. NICE SETTING (SMALLER SUBDIVISION)-VIEWS, NATURE PRESERVE & KIDS WILL LOVE THE PARK/BALLFIELDS!
3 Bedroom Home in Holland - $599,900
