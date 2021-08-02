 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $189,900

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $189,900

Conveniently located in a well-established neighborhood, this bi-level 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home has an open concept living room/dining room combination with main level living. The lower level features a large rec/bar area perfect for entertaining. Come and make this home your own!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News