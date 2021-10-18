This well-kept split foyer is ready to be your next home. Conveniently located within the Village of Holmen close to schools, parks, and shopping. The main floor living area includes a comfortable living room, 2 bedrooms and updated kitchen with door access to a spacious deck. The lower level features a relaxing family room, a large bedroom, and utility room. Outside you will find a 2-car garage along with an incredible .62 acre lot with a fenced in backyard. Schedule your showing today and move right in!
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $214,900
