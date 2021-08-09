 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $229,900

Immaculately maintained home in the heart of Holmen with solid brick exterior & modern flair! A proper foyer with built-ins greets you as you enter the home from the front or the attached garage. The main level of the home features wood floors & a brick gas fireplace as the focal point of the living space, plus a large front picture window that allows a ton of natural light. The spacious dining area is just off the kitchen that offers a ton of cabinets, newer appliances & leads to the screen porch, deck & patio in the private backyard. 3 Bedrooms & an updated bath with heated floors & quartz countertops complete the main level. In the lower level you have another family room with a cast iron gas stove, full bath & laundry room, plus storage! Move right into to this amazing home!

