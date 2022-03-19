Contemporary twin home in Holmen's McGilvray Park! This quality built twin-home offers a spacious foyer as you enter the home w/convenient laundry, closet space & 12' vaulted ceiling. The main floor offers additional vaulted ceilings & a flowing kitchen/dining/living room, main floor master suite, additional 1/2 bath, gas fireplace in the living room & access to the spacious deck. The lower level offers ample natural light in the living room & both bedrooms, spacious bath, ample storage under the stairs & walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Addt'l features include a bump out in the garage for storage, irrigation system for the lawn (full sodded lawn/professionally landscaped), water softener-owned, upgraded/custom exterior color & doors, all kitchen appliances included & more!
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $299,900
