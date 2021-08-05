 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $324,500
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $324,500

3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $324,500

Brand new Twin home in Holmen within walking distance of Festival Foods, Deerwood Park & the Aquatic Center. The floor plan offers an open concept with plenty of cabinets in the kitchen & an island overlooking the living & dining area w/patio doors to the tree lined back yard for privacy. One bedroom is set in the front to make a perfect home office or guest bedroom w/a main bath near by. The master suite is tucked in the back w/dual vanity, walk in tile shower & large closet. The main floor laundry is conveniently located between the master & kitchen area. The lower level is finished with a family room, 3rd bedroom & bath, plus plenty of storage. White cabinet, door, & trim package, LVT flooring & quartz countertops. Estimated completion - end of August

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News