3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $324,500

Brand new Twin home in Holmen within walking distance of Festival Foods, Deerwood Park & the Aquatic Center. The floor plan offers an open concept with plenty of cabinets in the kitchen & an island overlooking the living & dining area w/patio doors to the tree lined back yard for privacy. One bedroom is set in the front to make a perfect home office or guest bedroom w/a main bath near by. The master suite is tucked in the back w/dual vanity, walk in tile shower & large closet. The main floor laundry is conveniently located between the master & kitchen area. The lower level is finished with a family room, 3rd bedroom & bath, plus plenty of storage. White cabinet, door, & trim package, LVT flooring & quartz countertops. Estimated completion - end of August