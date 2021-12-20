3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $327,900

Move in ready 3 bed 3 bath home on a corner lot in the heart of Holmen. Close to schools, parks, grocery, and aquatic center. Many upgraded features such as hardwood floors, ceramic tile, gas fireplace. Large eat in kitchen overlooking the fenced in back yard. 2 living rooms plus bonus space in basement, and lots of storage. New roof, siding, fence, and 14x24 concrete patio. Master suite with full bath and double closets.