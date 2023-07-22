Attractive Location, Modern Comfort: Step into spacious, thoughtfully designed interiors w/attractive finishes w/this contemporary townhome. You'll be welcomed by the nice, open foyer that leads to a spacious main floor that's accentuated by vaulted ceilings, natural light, modern trim & beautiful flooring. And you'll love the quartz countertops, having a main flr master suite & main flr laundry, heated floors in master bath, tiled shower & all of the space thru-out. PLUS there's a finished lower-level w/addtn'l entertaining space w/a family rm, nice flex space, a 3rd BR, a full bath & FANTASTIC storage area!! When not inside, you have a great deck area for some outdoor R & R! This type of home doesn't come on the market very often so don't miss the chance to call this one your ''home''!
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $334,900
