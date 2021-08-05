3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $334,900

Affordable single family new construction in Kings Bluff Estates! If you've wanted to build a new home, but don't want to be overwhelmed with the entire process, here is your opportunity! The developers have devised multiple, versatile building plans to suit your lifestyle from single story ranches, to two-story plans with 2-3 car garages! You pick the lot, which there are multiple to choose from, the building plan, which includes your desired finishes within the provided material package and let the developers go to work constructing your dream home! Exterior finishes for this unit have been identified. Get in while you can and meet with the design team to select the remaining interior finishes! One owner of the LLC is a licensed agent in WI.