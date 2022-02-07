Take a look at this well maintained home in the heart of Holmen. Sitting on a large lot, with a new roof, new A/C unit, and new appliances all in 2021. To add to it the home it has an Over-sided 26'X34' 3 car garage that is heated and insulated, an In-ground sprinkler system and a spacious yard that is perfect for entertaining the whole family. This 3 bed 2 bath split level home features , an nice sized master bedgroom with a walk in closet, along with large living spaces upstairs and down. This is a must see home.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $339,900
