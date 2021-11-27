 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $339,900

New Construction to be completed Feb/March 2022. Open concept home with an oversized 2 car garage. Master suite at the opposite end of the house from the other two bedrooms. Master bedroom is comfortable with a racetrack ceiling and walk in closet. Master bath will have luxury vinyl tile flooring and a walk in shower unit. Vaulted ceilings in kitchen, dining and great room add to the open concept of the main level. A patio door off the dining room leads to patio. Kitchen will boast white cabinets with under cabinet lighting and solid surface countertops in addition to pull out shelves in the cabinets. Go down the stairs, with theatre lighting, to a basement that you can finish out when you choose. Act now as you have time to be able to pick out floor coverings, lighting, and countertops!

