3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $359,900

Everything you need in this main floor living Holmen home. Enter through the covered porch to the open concept home with bright living room, well appointed kitchen with quartz counters and eat in dining space. Split bedroom design with large owners suite. Entertain on the poured concrete patio with gazebo or watch a movie in the large lower level family room. Third bedroom is on lower level as well as potential space for craft/exercise room. New roof in 2022. Pre-listing inspection on file and Home warranty included!