Easy & low maintenance living is what you will enjoy at the Crockett Twin Homes. Holmen's newest development of a community of Twin Homes. These 3 Bedroom 3 Bath homes feature zero step entry & main level amenities includes the laundry & master suite w/ dual vanity & walk-in shower & walk-in closet. The 2nd BR on the main level makes for a great home office, with the 3rd BR & bath on the lower level, perfect for guests! Open concept great room w/ kitchen island overlooking the living space & patio door to the back patio & yard. The finished lower level also includes a family room & storage. Quality finishes to include LVP flooring, quartz countertops & locally made cabinetry. Estimated completion June 2023
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police have identified the name of the child who died Feb. 11 in the town of Medary.
Members of a local Hmong family opened Mimi’s Kitchen, a new restaurant that offers Southeast Asia cuisine, on Monday in the former B.A. Burri…
Jim Leonhard had a 10-year NFL career before returning to the Badgers as a coach. He may be back on a sideline for a Super Bowl team.
A normally sleepy election, the 2023 race for Wisconsin Supreme Court could have huge consequences in the battleground state. Experts predict …
A 37-year-old La Crosse man accused of drug trafficking and fleeing police is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.