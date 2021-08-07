In the Evergreen Addition awaits this exceptional 3 BD/2 BA home! The open concept layout w/ kitchen island overlooks the living area. The kitchen flows through the dining area out to the composite deck. Just off the 3 car garage is the laundry/mudroom. The master suite w/ dual vanity, 2 additional BDs, and another BA round out the main floor. The unfinished downstairs with full sized windows, presents many possibilities (Stubbed for 4th/5th BD, 1 BA, and a family room). New SS appliances, window treatments, Kinetico Water Conditioning System, waterproofing system, roof and much more! Convenient proximity to local schools, parks, and downtown. A tremendous opportunity to buy a new home without the hassle of new construction!
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $359,900
