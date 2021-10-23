Buy pre-construction in a fantastic new subdivision of McGilvery Park. Open concept to enjoy a spacious airy feel. Great floor plan includes 3 bedrooms with Master separated from the others. 2 full bathrooms. Enjoy a vaulted ceiling in the living room and dining room. Kitchen will feature Amish cabinetry. The home will shine with colonial trim, solid 3 panel doors, LVT, carpet and main floor laundry/mud room. Enjoy the summer days and evenings on the patio located off the dining area. Hurry to make this beautiful home your very own. Builder/Contractor is Moore and Moore LLC.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $369,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kwik Trip Inc.’s purchase of the former La Crosse Wellness Center building, and last week’s opening of Super Street Tacos restaurant, top this…
A missing Onalaska 3-year-old has been found dead in Milwaukee.
Homicide charges were formally filed against Eric N. Mehring, for the Oct. 2 crash.
A 36-year-old Onalaska man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for dealing fentanyl.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
A 20-year-old Sparta man faces felony drug charges after an Oct. 16 traffic stop in La Crosse.
A La Crosse pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting a young girl could face additional charges.
“Initially I said, ‘Oh my God, what’s going on?’ It was so low,” said a Racine woman. “I got the camera, I could zoom in on the camera and I could tell it wasn’t a plane.”
A La Crosse pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting a minor is now accused in two more cases. Joseph Thomas Poterucha, 40, faces three fel…
Milwaukee police were searching for a 3-year-old boy after his mother was killed and the man who was a person of interest in her slaying was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.