3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $369,000

Home is framed and ready for you to pick out your finishings. Builder can have construction completed within 45 days of an accepted offer. Open concept with great floor plan. Master on opposite end of 2 other bedrooms. Vaulted ceiling in living room and dining room. Kitchen to feature Amish cabinetry. Colonial trim, solid 3 panel doors, LVT, main floor laundry and mudroom. Patio for grilling and entertaining.