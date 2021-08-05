Buy pre-construction in a fantastic new subdivision of McGilvery Park. Open concept to enjoy a spacious airy feel. Great floor plan includes 3 bedrooms with Master separated from the others. 2 full bathrooms. Enjoy a vaulted ceiling in the living room and dining room. Kitchen will feature Amish cabinetry. The home will shine with colonial trim, solid 3 panel doors, LVT, carpet and main floor laundry/mud room. Enjoy the summer days and evenings on the patio located off the dining area. Hurry to make this beautiful home your very own. Builder/Contractor is Moore and Moore LLC.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $369,800
