TO BE BUILT - PRICE LEADER FOR NEW CONSTRUCTION SINGLE FAMILY/DETACHED HOME IN HOLMEN! The featured home is the ''LIVINGSTON'' model, which features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on the main floor, 3 car garage, walk-in panty, and quartz countertops in the kitchen! If you have ever wanted to build a new single family home and want to avoid a twin home, here is your opportunity to build on a budget. Do you need 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms...no problem! This house could be completed for $409,900. There is still time to select the finishes within the developer's predetermined finish packages. ADDITIONAL FLOOR PLANS AVAILABLE FOR FUTURE NEW HOMES to suit your lifestyle, from single-story ranches to two-story plans with 2-3 car garages. Call today for details! One owner is a licensed agent in WI.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Badgers are hiring a men's hockey coach for only the third time in the last 41 years. Here are some who could be involved.
Spencer Schaller and Tyler Krueger opened the pizzeria in the former Rivoli Cafe space.
The girl told police she made it clear to the man that she was only 15. She also said the suspect provided her with marijuana.
The senior was honored in the regular-season home finale, and choked up when asked about his future after Wednesday's loss.
The NIT has changed since the Badgers men's basketball team last participated in 1996. If that's where Wisconsin is headed, here's a look at t…