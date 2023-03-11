TO BE BUILT - PRICE LEADER FOR NEW CONSTRUCTION SINGLE FAMILY/DETACHED HOME IN HOLMEN! The featured home is the ''LIVINGSTON'' model, which features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on the main floor, 3 car garage, walk-in panty, and quartz countertops in the kitchen! If you have ever wanted to build a new single family home and want to avoid a twin home, here is your opportunity to build on a budget. Do you need 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms...no problem! This house could be completed for $409,900. There is still time to select the finishes within the developer's predetermined finish packages. ADDITIONAL FLOOR PLANS AVAILABLE FOR FUTURE NEW HOMES to suit your lifestyle, from single-story ranches to two-story plans with 2-3 car garages. Call today for details! One owner is a licensed agent in WI.