Easy & low maintenance living is what you will enjoy at the Crockett Twin Homes. Holmen's newest development of a community of Twin Homes. These 3 Bedroom 3 Bath homes feature zero step entry & main level amenities includes the laundry & master suite w/ dual vanity & walk-in shower & walk-in closet. The 2nd BR on the main level makes for a great home office, with the 3rd BR & bath on the lower level, perfect for guests! Open concept great room w/ kitchen island overlooking the living space & patio door to the back patio & yard. The finished lower level also includes a family room & storage. Quality finishes to include LVP flooring, quartz countertops & locally made cabinetry. Estimated completion October 2023. Photos are from a previous build & finishes may differ.
3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $369,900
