3 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $374,000

New Construction just being built. Hurry you can still pick your colors. This king sized ranch home features a beautiful 4 season room with large windows and a patio door, vaulted ceilings with an open airy floor plan, a sunny kitchen with a walk-in pantry and island, master suite features a tiled shower, main floor laundry. The basement is unfinished and has great space for another bedroom, bathroom and family room with daylight windows. Pictures are not of the actual home but will be similar. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify sq ft and room measurements.